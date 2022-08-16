Man from Castle Pines dies after fall from Windom Peak

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A 53-year-old from Castle Pines died Monday after a fall from Windom Peak in the Weminuche Wilderness.

The man was identified as Douglas Christensen, according to the La Plata County Coroner's Office.

He died after he fell 30 feet while descending from the 14,093-foot peak, the county reported.

Christensen's climbing partner, as well as a passerby, attempted CPR while they called emergency dispatch. During the call, they reported Christensen had died.

Storms prevented crews from flying into the area to recover his body on Monday. Early Tuesday morning, an eight-person crew with La Plata County Search & Rescue flew in to retrieve him, according to the county.

No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.

Windom Peak is one of four 14,000-plus-foot mountains in the Chicago Basin area. The standard route up Windom is considered a difficult Class 2 climb, according to 14ers.com.