Man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child at Arvada ARC Thrift store

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury found a man guilty of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at the ARC Thrift store in Arvada in January 2020.

Ronn Wyman, 62, was found guilty of sexual assault on a child less than 15, according to the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 12, 2020, Arvada police responded to the thrift store at 9661 W 58th Ave. for a mother reporting that a man grabbed her daughter’s buttocks inside the store.

The child told police the man, later identified as Wyman, walked by and grabbed her while she was looking at merchandise. She also told police she had seen Wyman circling her and making eye contact prior to grabbing her. Surveillance video confirmed the child’s report.

The mother told police she chased the man out of the store and physically blocked him from driving away.

Wyman has an extensive criminal history, including sexual offenses against children, the DA’s office said. Prosecutors added three habitual criminal charges for felonies committed in Denver and California, including indecent exposure, attempted kidnapping and second-degree murder.

Wyman is scheduled to appear in court on June 7 for the habitual phase and July 1 for sentencing.

