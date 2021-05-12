Man found guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Aurora in 2019

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man was found guilty this month in a fatal hit-and-run crash two years ago, officials announced Wednesday.

Christian Daniel Fehr, 19, was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, vehicular homicide — reckless driving, and reckless driving, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Marvin Vincente-Pelico, 34, was walking May 8, 2019, near East Colfax Avenue and North Kingston Street when Fehr struck him with a 2007 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck. Investigators said Fehr was driving 75 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Fehr left the scene of the accident, and a passerby called 911.

“This defendant did not mean to kill Mr. Vincente-Pelico, but that is not consolation to the victim’s family," District Attorney John Kellner said. "Driving is a privilege that comes with responsibilities, and there are consequences when those are flaunted.”

Fehr's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 6. He faces up to 12 years in prison but prosecutors noted that prison time is not mandatory for a Class 3 felony.