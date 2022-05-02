Man found deceased on side of road in El Paso County, detectives searching for any information from the public

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in El Paso County are asking the public for any information residents may have after a man was found deceased on the side of the road.

Just before 5 p.m. on April 21, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person who said they had found a deceased person on the side of the road along the 20000 block of Longhorn Point.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man, later identified as 22-year-old Anthony Moore, according to the sheriff's office.

His cause and manner of death remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives are working to determine who may have been involved in Moore's death.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 719-520-7777.