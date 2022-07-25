Man found dead in Broomfield apartment; juvenile in custody

DENVER – A juvenile was arrested early Monday morning after a man was found dead inside an apartment at a complex near 120th Avenue and Main Street in Broomfield.

Broomfield police said officers were called to the apartment just after 1 a.m. on what they called a “disturbance.” Inside, they found a man dead at the scene and took the juvenile into custody.

Broomfield police said Monday morning the investigation into what happened before the altercation and what led to the man’s death were still under investigation.

The juvenile’s age and gender are not being released, police said, nor is the name and age of the man who died. The coroner’s office will release the information on the victim.

Police said detectives and the district attorney’s office would determine if any charges would be filed in the case.

Denver7 is working to confirm more information from police about the incident. The department said there was "no danger to the community," however.