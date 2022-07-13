Man found dead from shooting at Brighton park

BRIGHTON, Colo. —The Brighton Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead from a shooting at Ken Mitchell Park in Brighton.
Officers responded to the park just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man down. When they arrived, they found a man had died.
Police later confirmed the man had been killed in a shooting.
The victim has not yet been identified
No details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a possible suspect were immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
