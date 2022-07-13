Man found dead from shooting at Brighton park

BRIGHTON, Colo. —The Brighton Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead from a shooting at Ken Mitchell Park in Brighton.

Officers responded to the park just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man down. When they arrived, they found a man had died.

Police later confirmed the man had been killed in a shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified

No details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a possible suspect were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.