Man formally charged after allegedly assaulting flight attendant, forcing plane to divert to Denver

DENVER — The 20-year-old man accused of assaulting a flight attendant last week, forcing the plane to divert to Denver, was charged in federal court, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brian Hsu, of Irvine, California, was charged by criminal complaint with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Hsu was on American Airlines Flight 976, which took off from New York and was scheduled to land in Santa Ana, California. According to details obtained by ABC News from a source familiar with the investigation, at some point in the flight, the attendant accidentally bumped the first class passenger earlier in the flight and apologized. Later on, Hsu walked to the galley area, punched the attendant twice and returned to his seat, the source said.

Hsu is expected in the United States District Court for the Central District of California for an initial appearance on Monday.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Denver Police Department.

Following the incident, American Airlines issued a statement where it said it was "outraged" by the reports of what happened.

"Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines," the statement reads.

Hsu will not be allowed to travel with the airline in the future, American Airlines said. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation needs to implement a national No-Fly list that encompasses all airlines.

The incident comes amid a spike in unruly passengers, with thousands of reports filed to the FAA in 2021.

DIA has seen its own issues this year, with one passenger charged for biting two TSA agents, another accused of attacking a Southwest Airlines employee inside the concourse train and another arrested and federally charged after he allegedly refused to wear a mask and urinated in his seat.

The TSA recently rebooted its flight attendant self-defense programs to help train for responding to unruly passengers.