Man facing charges for road rage shooting in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing charges after a road rage incident where a gun was fired at another driver in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a call reporting a road rage incident in the area of N. 75th Street and Heatherwood Drive in unincorporated Boulder County on Wednesday at 6:50 a.m.

The driver told deputies that another driver fired at his truck with a handgun as he was passing him, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The front passenger side door of the victim’s pickup had a fresh bullet hole and a bullet was recovered from inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the incident outside of a home in the 4600 block of Ipswich Street just after 8 a.m., according to authorities.

When deputies made contact with the owner of the vehicle, he admitted to driving it in the area of the incident during the timeframe but denied any involvement in the road rage shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Through the investigation, Boulder investigators determined there was probable cause to search the property and found a large cache of firearms, ammunition, tactical gear in the house and suspected bomb-making materials.

The sheriff’s office took David Joseph Waters, 39, into custody. He’s facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, criminal mischief between $300 and $750 and 36 counts of possession of prohibited large capacity magazine.

