Man facing attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting rifle towards construction workers

No one was hurt
Posted at 10:00 PM, Aug 30, 2021
SUPERIOR, Colo. — A man is in custody accused of attempted first-degree homicide for allegedly firing a rifle in the direction of construction workers.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report there was a man outside possibly shooting a gun in the air near some construction workers around the 2200 block of Buttercup Lane in the Town of Superior. The person making the report did not believe anyone had been shot, and told dispatchers the man went back inside his residence.

When deputies arrived, they learned during interviews the man may have been upset with ongoing construction in the area. Investigators confirmed no one was injured, but it did appear the man had fired a rifle in the direction of the construction workers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators established a perimeter around the man’s residence and tried to make contact with him. After several hours, deputies took Terrell Wilkins, 30, into custody without incident around 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Wilkins was arrested on one count of first-degree homicide, four counts of felony menacing, eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of prohibited use of a firearm.

