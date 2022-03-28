Man evicted from Greeley home builds makeshift shelter on driveway, refuses to leave

GREELEY, Colo. — A man evicted from the home he's lived in for years has refused to leave the Greeley neighborhood it's located in, upsetting neighbors who call the makeshift shelter he's built an eyesore.

The man, Jesse Beshears, built the shelter using an assortment of odds and ends in the street in front of the home months ago. Several neighbors say it's become an eyesore, but more concerning is the suspicious activities that have taken place during late-night hours.

"I've seen him out there with blow torches melting ice. My other neighbor has seen him throwing knives. He has at one point stopped my wife in the middle of the road," resident Rusty Howell said.

Another neighbor, John Miller, lives next door to Beshears and said the man is constantly causing a disturbance.

"He's living on a flatbed trailer that he's constructed out of trash," Miller said. "It's right outside of our bedroom window. There's constant banging and clanging and drilling."

Beshears told Denver7 that he does not plan on leaving and feels that he was "wronged by the system." He said a difficult divorce has led to his downfall and that he doesn't care what neighbors think about his activities and lifestyle.

Emails show multiple neighbors have contacted Greely police and city officials several times to complain. However, they say officials have never done anything about the issue and haven't asked him to leave.

"These streets are full of children and now the children are not coming out to play because they are scared," Howell said.

Denver7 has reached out to the Greeley Police Department but has yet to hear back.