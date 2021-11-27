Man dies several days after serious crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in Aurora a few weeks ago, and now the Aurora Police Department is looking for additional information and any video of the incident.

The crash occurred on Nov. 10 at approximately 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of S. Parker Road and E. Yale Avenue involving three vehicles, APD said.

Aurora traffic investigators determined a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on S. Parker Road at a high rate of speed, ran the red light at E. Yale Avenue and collided with a Ford Expedition and a Toyota Corolla, according to Aurora police.

The driver of the Highlander was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He died on Nov. 23, APD confirmed. He has not been identified at this time.

The drivers of the Expedition and the Corolla had minor injuries but didn’t have to be hospitalized.

It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.