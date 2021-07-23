Man dies in Westerdoll Lake in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man's body was recovered from a lake in Loveland late Thursday.

Tom Hacker, public information officer with the Loveland Police Department, said police received a call about the incident around 8:30 p.m. A person called and said they had talked with a man at Westerdoll Lake in the Seven Lakes Subdivision in east Loveland who had walked out of the lake with a canoe and said another person was still in the lake.



Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to the area. Thompson Valley EMS and Berthoud Fire Protection District also responded.

At 10 p.m., a deceased man was recovered from the lake.

He has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.