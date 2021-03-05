Man dies in Wellington camper trailer fire, no foul play suspected

WELLINGTON, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire near Wellington that left one man dead.

Earlier this morning #WellingtonFireCO responded to a camper trailer on fire with a potential occupant inside on County Road 78, north of Wellington. Crews with WFPD and @poudrefire were able to extinguish the fire shorty after arrival. pic.twitter.com/rOOq8RkVrK — Wellington Fire Protection District (Colorado) (@WellingtonFire1) March 4, 2021

The Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) responded to a camper trailer fire in the 100 block of West County Road 78 at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, but later found the body of man inside.

WFPD fire officials and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) are investigating the fire. The initial investigation indicates the fire was accidental. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to WFPD.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man and the cause of death at a later time.

