Man dies in Wellington camper trailer fire, no foul play suspected

Posted at 10:39 PM, Mar 04, 2021
WELLINGTON, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire near Wellington that left one man dead.

The Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) responded to a camper trailer fire in the 100 block of West County Road 78 at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, but later found the body of man inside.

WFPD fire officials and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) are investigating the fire. The initial investigation indicates the fire was accidental. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to WFPD.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man and the cause of death at a later time.

