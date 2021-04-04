Man dies in paragliding crash in Boulder County

DENVER – A man died Saturday evening in a paragliding crash in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s office said deputies were called regarding the crash around 6 p.m. Saturday and dispatched to a field north of Arapahoe Road and N. 119th Street.

There, they found the man, who had been piloting a powered paraglider, unresponsive. He died as first responders were working to save his life, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Witnesses told the sheriff’s office it did not appear the paraglider itself malfunctioned.

The man will be identified by the Boulder County coroner’s Office.

