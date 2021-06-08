Man dies in Eagle River Sunday; authorities warn about high water dangers

EAGLE, Colo. — One man died after he was found unresponsive in the Eagle River on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel with the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eagle County Paramedics Services responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the Eagle River.

Police learned that the man was found by two men on paddleboards. They pulled the man, who was wearing a life vest, out of the water, started CPR and called 911.

Emergency responders transported the man via ambulance to a local hospital.

The man was pronounced deceased when he arrived at the hospital. He was in his mid 50s, according to police. His name has not been released.

The cause and manner of his death will be released by the Eagle County Coroner’s Office.

The Eagle Police Department said it wants to remind the community that the high water runoff can be fatal and to always be prepared for changing river conditions.