Man dies following skydiving accident in northern Colorado

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a skydiving accident in northern Colorado.

The Times-Call reports 26-year-old Sergio Lee Gonzales, of Boulder, was severely injured in the accident at Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont on Friday.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Gonzales had booked a solo jump with Mile-Hi Skydiving Center.

His death marks at least the fifth skydiving fatality connected to the company since 2018.

Mile-Hi's owner could not be reached for comment.

