Man dies following hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian from Sunday evening.

At 5:49 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a man lying in the street along the 19000 block of E. Montview Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with "significant injuries," police said. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries.

Investigators from the Aurora Police Traffic Section said they believe a driver heading eastbound on E. Montview Boulevard struck the man.

Based on evidence at the scene, police said the car was gray. The make and model are unknown, but the vehicle likely has damage on the driver's side front area and the side view mirror.

Investigators are working to identify both the vehicle and driver in this incident.

The man who died has not been identified.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips are anonymous and tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.