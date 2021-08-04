Man dies following Greeley shooting, homicide investigation underway

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk early Monday.

On Monday around 1 a.m., police with the Evans Police Department and Greeley Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 31st Street Road after receiving a report of a man lying on the ground. When police arrived at the area, they found a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The man has not been identified.

As police investigated, they determined the man was one of four people walking eastbound on 31st Street Road before the shooting, police said. All four are suspected of breaking into cars before the shooting, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the group of four walking in the area.

The other three suspects have not been identified, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Greeley Police Department's Det. Robert Cash at 970-350-9601 or Crime Stoppers of Northern Colorado at 800-222-8477.