Man dies after overnight shooting at Ruby Hill Park

Denver7
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 13, 2021
DENVER — A man died following a shooting at Ruby Hill Park in Denver late Thursday evening.

Officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to Ruby Hill Park after receiving a report of a shooting around 11:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man. He was transported to the hospital.

Around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the DPD said in a tweet that the man had died.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Suspect information was not available Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.

