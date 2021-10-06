Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after accidental fall on riverbank in Aspen

items.[0].image.alt
Stephanie Butzer/Denver7
Roaring Fork River
Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 08:11:06-04

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old Aspen man who was found unconscious and lying partially in the Roaring Fork River in western Colorado has died.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office says Loren M. Ryerson suffered a head injury when he accidentally fell on the riverbank in Aspen on Sunday morning.

He died at a Denver-area hospital Monday.

Ryerson, the son of former Aspen Police Chief Loren Ryerson, was treated after a homeowner saw him lying on the riverbank near a downtown park and called authorities.

The Aspen Times reports Ryerson graduated from Aspen High School and worked at different area businesses after studying at the University of Arizona.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather