Man detained after spraying fire extinguishers near I-70 tunnels Sunday

DENVER – A man was detained Sunday afternoon after causing a disturbance on a Greyhound bus and inside the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Officials have not released more information as of Monday morning as to the man’s identity or whether he will face any charges.

The man was on a Greyhound bus heading east around 3:10 p.m. Sunday when he was let off the bus at the west end of the tunnels because of behavior issues, according to Tim Hoover, a spokesperson for CDOT.

The man tried to get into a CDOT building when employees can stay if they are stranded in the area but could not get inside, Hoover said. Around 5 p.m., he entered the Eisenhower Tunnel and sprayed fire extinguishers at oncoming traffic, Hoover said.

CDOT crews shut down the tunnel for less than half an hour. After Summit County sheriff deputies arrived, the man was taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

Hoover said the man told investigators he had been heading to Salt Lake City. No one was injured during the ordeal, Hoover said.

The interstate was also shut down in the area separately on Sunday because of spin-outs during the ongoing snowstorm, CDOT said.