Man dead, woman fighting for her life after shooting at Parker apartment complex

PARKER, Colo. — A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at a Parker apartment complex Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Stone Canyon Apartments, located at 19255 Cottonwood Drive.

One man is dead, according to the Parker Police Department. A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man was taken into custody, police said. There is no threat to the public.

No further details were provided.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information is released.