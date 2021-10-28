Man dead, others injured in Longmont crash involving suspected stolen pickup, police say

DENVER – A 93-year-old man died in a crash in Longmont Thursday morning after police tried to pull over a suspected stolen pickup truck that fled the scene, Longmont police said.

According to Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson, the crash happened at 10:48 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 9th Ave. and Pace Street.

An officer tried to pull over a driver who was allegedly in a stolen car when the driver fled and hit another vehicle driven by the 93-year-old man at 9th and Pace. Ericson said officers were not pursuing the vehicle at the time, and Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said officers disengaged from a pursuit.

Satur said the suspect broadsided the driver who died, and that his car also hit another vehicle that was northbound in the area. Two people were injured in that vehicle, Satur said. A passenger in the suspected stolen car was also hospitalized, Satur said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is 37 years old and his passenger was a 36-year-old woman, Satur said. The other two people who were injured were a 63-year-old man who was a ride-share driver, and a 19-year-old woman who was his passenger.

Satur said police and prosecutors would pursue criminal charges against the driver who was in the alleged stolen vehicle once he is released from a hospital.

The city said the intersection will be closed until at least 7 p.m. Thursday.