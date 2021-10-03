Man dead, juvenile wounded in two separate shootings in Denver, Aurora

DENVER -- Two separate weekend shootings in Denver and Aurora left one man dead and a juvenile male wounded.

The first shooting occurred in Aurora. A 26-year-old man was shot and killed near an alleyway around 9:18 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police found the victim in 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway after responding to the area on a report of shots fired.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, gathering physical evidence and currently trying to identify a suspect.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office after the victim has been positively identified.

In Denver, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Wolff Street, according to DPD tweet sent around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A juvenile male was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests were made.