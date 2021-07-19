Man convicted of vehicular homicide in crash he lived streamed while driving 150+ mph

DENVER – A 44-year-old man was convicted last week of vehicular homicide after a deadly crash he live streamed while driving more than 150 miles per hour.

An Adams County jury on Thursday found Bryan Kirby, 44, guilty of vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death in the October 2018 crash, which killed Robert Hamilton. Kirby was convicted after a four-day trial.

According to police and prosecutors, Kirby was driving E470 on Oct. 13, 2018, and live streaming to his Facebook page while traveling between 120 and 150 miles per hour, at one point reaching 167 mph.

As he tried to pass a vehicle driven by Hamilton, he hit the back of the vehicle at 120 mph, causing it to crash. He fled the scene, and Hamilton was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

“He not only acted in a manner that ultimately caused someone’s death, he livestreamed it on social media for the world to see. This death was preventable. Recklessly driving at an outrageous speed and livestreaming at the same time is not acceptable in this community,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement.

Kirby is set to be sentenced on Sept. 10.

