Man convicted of murder in shooting death of Denver tow truck driver over tow fee

DENVER — A Denver man accused of shooting and killing a tow truck driver over a tow fee was convicted of murder Friday.

After deliberating for eight hours, a Denver jury found Victor Arenas-Foote, 28, guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 36-year old Paul Dakan in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2019.

Arenas-Foote was with an elderly woman when he showed up at the Denver tow yard, located at 4800 Washington Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Security camera footage showed Arenas-Foote and the older woman walking behind Dakan in the tow yard when Arenas-Foote shot the victim with a .38 caliber handgun, the police documents state.

Arenas-Foote was arrested minutes after leaving the facility in his impounded vehicle without paying a $300 tow fee, police said.