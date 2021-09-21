Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man convicted of murder in shooting death of Denver tow truck driver over tow fee

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
foote.png
Posted at 5:52 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:52:53-04

DENVER — A Denver man accused of shooting and killing a tow truck driver over a tow fee was convicted of murder Friday.

After deliberating for eight hours, a Denver jury found Victor Arenas-Foote, 28, guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 36-year old Paul Dakan in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2019.

Arenas-Foote was with an elderly woman when he showed up at the Denver tow yard, located at 4800 Washington Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Security camera footage showed Arenas-Foote and the older woman walking behind Dakan in the tow yard when Arenas-Foote shot the victim with a .38 caliber handgun, the police documents state.

Arenas-Foote was arrested minutes after leaving the facility in his impounded vehicle without paying a $300 tow fee, police said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather