Man convicted of murder in deadly stabbing at National Western Complex

DENVER – A 40-year-old Denver man was convicted Friday of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man last year at the National Western Complex.

A Denver jury deliberated for 2 ½ hours before finding Christopher Smith, 40, guilty of killing 21-year-old Jared Villaluz-Jones last June.

During the COVID pandemic, the National Western Complex was being used as a shelter. Villaluz-Jones had cut in front of Smith while they were waiting to use the shower facility, and an argument took place, during which time Smith stabbed Villaluz-Jones in the neck. He later died at Denver Health Medical Center.

According to an affidavit, Smith threw the knife on the ground and waited for police to arrive after the stabbing and took full responsibility.

Smith is set to be sentenced on Sept. 17.

