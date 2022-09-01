Man convicted of killing Aurora parents of five

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man was found guilty of killing the parents of five children after the couple tried to buy a car from the suspect in 2020.

On Wednesday, a jury found 20-year-old Kyree Brown guilty of killing the couple, who had responded to an online advertisement for a car.

This guilty verdict came almost two years after the fatal shooting.

On Aug. 14, 2020, Joseph Roland, 39, replied to a listing online for a car that was for sale on an app called Letgo. Investigators learned that Brown used a fake name to advertise the car, which had been stolen.

Joe agreed to meet with Brown, who was then 18 years old, to purchase the car.

Brown drove the stolen vehicle to Southlands Mall to meet with Joe and his wife, Jossline Roland, 40. When Joe voiced issues with the vehicle's title, Brown said it was the wrong car. The Rolands followed him to his apartment complex, which was along the 11700 block of E. Cornell Circle, under the assumption they'd purchase the correct one there.

It was there that Brown pulled a gun on Joe and demanded money, according to court documents. When Joe reached for the gun, Brown shot him and accidentally shot Jossline in the process.

They both died.

Brown fled with about $3,000 of the Rolands' money and dumped the stolen car around Havana Street and E. Colfax Avenue. He then set it on fire.

Investigators compared computer records to Brown’s email address used to list the stolen vehicle on the Letgo app.

He was arrested Aug. 27 after a short pursuit near E. 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted Brown of:



Second-degree murder (2 counts)

First-degree murder - felony murder (2 counts)

Aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Second-degree arson

Aggravated motor vehicle theft (3 counts)

Felony theft

Bait advertising

The Rolands had five children, all under the age of 19.

“This cowardly act of violence leaves five children without their parents,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “I think about the back-to-school nights without their parents. The bedtime stories never read. Words just can’t describe what this killer took away. He deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Brown will have a sentencing hearing on Nov. 21.