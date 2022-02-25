Man convicted of 14-year-old's assault, murder receives sentence reduction

GOLDEN, Colo. — The First Judicial District Court has granted a sentence reduction for a man convicted of the 1997 assault and murder of a 14-year-old.

Frank Vigil, Jr., now 40, was sentenced in 1998 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the assault and murder of 14-year-old Brandaline Rose DuVall, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The First Judicial District Court reduced Vigil's sentence Thursday, making him parole eligible after 40 years minus earned time, the district attorney's office said.

“We believe the court’s sentence does not reflect the horrific and unspeakable nature of the assault, torture, and kidnapping 14-year-old Brandi DuVall suffered before she was brutally murdered,” said First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King. “This was not the outcome that we or those who loved her requested.”