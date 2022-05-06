Man convicted after attacking 4 with baseball bat in Denver in 2019

DENVER — A man was convicted of murder, attempted murder and assault after he attacked four people with a baseball bat in Denver in 2019.

On Thursday, a jury found Ryan Ashland, 44, guilty of all the charges against him — two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of burglary, one count of felony menacing, and two counts of committing a violent crime using a real or simulated weapon, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The jury deliberated for about one hour.

The charges stemmed from April 28, 2019, when Ashland attacked four people with a baseball bat at PT’s Showclub in Denver.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found him standing in the parking lot of the club with a baseball bat and one of the victims was lying nearby on the ground, according to an affidavit for Ashland’s arrest.

The affidavit, which is partially redacted, did not make clear what led to Ashland’s alleged violent outburst.

When Ashland reportedly refused to drop the baseball bat, police used a Taser and took him into custody.

The four injured people were all transported to the hospital. While three survived, 56-year-old Wendell Janis died of his injuries.

Ashland, who was 41 at the time, was arrested.

He was charged in May 2019.