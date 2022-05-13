Man charged with vehicular homicide after deadly Mother's Day crash in Thornton

DENVER – A 43-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide and other counts in connection with a crash in Thornton on Mother’s Day that killed one person and injured four others.

Patrick Eisiminger, 43, of Fort Collins, faces 11 counts tied to the crash, which happened in the early evening hours of Mother’s Day at the intersection of 84th Avenue and Washington Street.

He was charged Friday with one count of vehicular homicide – DUI; reckless vehicular homicide; four counts of vehicular assault; two counts of third-degree assault; compulsory insurance; driving under restraint; and violation of a protection order, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Eisiminger is due in court Friday afternoon. Few details about the crash have been released so far by police. A woman died in the crash and four other people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.