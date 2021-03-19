Man charged with murder in shooting at Civic Center Park

DENVER — A man has been charged for the deadly shooting that happened in Civic Center Park on March 8.

According to the Denver Police Department, Gary Baldwin, who turned 29 the day of the shooting, was arrested shortly after on charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm. The man shot that day, Lee Fowler, 35, was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day.

Baldwin is now charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting caused the Colorado State Capitol building to lockdown for about an hour.

According to arrest documents, the people who called police to alert them of the shooting said the gunman was standing over the victim laughing as pedestrians ran away. An undercover officer was in the area and observed someone matching the description of the gunman running, jumping fences, taking off pieces of clothing and hiding in a backyard.

Officers took Baldwin into custody at 515 E. 11th Ave. While in custody, Baldwin provided a fake name and threatened to "box and fight any government official," according to the arrest document.

Baldwin is scheduled to appear in court April 16.