Man charged with more than 120 sexual assault counts sentenced to 28 years to life in prison

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who was charged with more than 120 counts of sexual assault in Jefferson County was sentenced Thursday to 28 years to life in prison, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

On June 10, 2016, Golden police were called to a home for a report of a sexual assault in progress. Witnesses saw Peter Robert Dettmer sexually assaulting an unconscious woman through an apartment window, according to the district attorney's office. He was arrested in June 2016 but failed to appear at a Jan. 2017 hearing.

Dettmer absconded to Ecuador during the legal process in 2016. He was arrested in Cuenca, Ecuador, on April 27, 2021, and extradited back to Colorado in Nov. 2021.

Dettmer's extradition is the second extradition from Ecuador to the United States in the past 27 years, according to the district attorney's office.

During the investigation, police discovered evidence of numerous other sexual assaults that occurred between April 2014 and June 2016, including identifying a separate victim. In total, Dettmer was charged with 126 sexual assault counts, including 63 counts of sexual assault – victim helpless and 62 counts of sexual assault – victim incapable.

On May 16, 2022, Dettmer, who turns 70 Friday, plead guilty to five counts of sexual assault from five separate incidents and two separate victims, the district attorney's office said. On Thursday, the First Judicial District Court sentenced him to 28 years to life in the Department of Corrections. He received 416 days of pre-sentence confinement credit, including when he was detained in Ecuador, the district attorney's office said.