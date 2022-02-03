Man charged with first-degree murder following deadly fight in Denver

DENVER — A man has been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly fight in Denver.

On Jan. 28, officers with the Denver Police Department were dispatched to 30th Street and Downing Street for reports of two men fighting.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that her office had charged Abdishakur Ahmed, 47, with one count of murder in the first degree. He was arrested without incident, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.