Man charged with 126 sexual assault counts in Jefferson Co. extradited back from Ecuador

DENVER – A man charged with more than 120 of counts of sexual assault in Jefferson County, who was originally arrested in 2016, was extradited back to the U.S. from Ecuador last week to face charges.

Peter Robert Dettmer, 69, became the second person extradited from Ecuador over the past 27 years, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

He faces 126 sexual assault charges, including 63 counts of sexual assault – victim helpless and 62 counts of sexual assault – victim incapable.

He was arrested in June 2016 on the charges but failed to appear at a January 2017 hearing. The district attorney’s office said Tuesday it would not be releasing further information about the case and what led to the charges.

Dettmer was arrested April 27 in Cuenca, Ecuador. The FBI, Department of Defense, Department of State and the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs helped with the extradition, the district attorney’s office said.

Dettmer has an advisement hearing in the case scheduled for Dec. 1.

Court records show he originally posted a $2,000 surety bond in the case back in 2016 and that the bond was increased to $20,000 when he failed to appear in court.

After his extradition was set, a judge set his bond at $1 million cash only, the records show.