Man charged in Lakewood deadly DUI crash involving motorcycle

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is facing charges for a crash that killed a woman on a motorcycle in Lakewood Monday night.

Lakewood Police responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of W. Yale Avenue and S. Sheridan Boulevard at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.

A female motorcyclist was found on scene who was allegedly hit by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Julia Ann Pacheco, 59, of Centennial.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was arrested on scene. He’s been identified as Daniel Howard Short, 64.

Speed, drugs and alcohol are all being considered as factors in the crash.

Short has been charged with suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and drug possession.

