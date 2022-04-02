Man arrested on vehicular homicide charges after woman found dead on Boulder road

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death investigation after a woman with traumatic injuries was found dead on Pearl Street Friday morning.

Alan Moody, 21, was arrested Saturday and is being charged with vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving death or injury, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

A 911 caller found the woman unconscious and not breathing around 6 a.m., according to the department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the deceased woman with traumatic injuries on the road in the 4800 block of Pearl Street, just east of Foothills Parkway.

Police said the death is suspicious but did not have any other information to share. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death. Her identity is being withheld until a next of kin has been notified.

Police said detectives identified the suspect, Moody, shortly after midnight Saturday and took him into custody. A booking photo is expected to be released Monday.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation is still asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective S. Byars at 303-441-1970 reference case 22-02957.