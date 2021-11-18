Man arrested on sex assault charge in connection with Westminster Amber Alert

DENVER – Westminster police said Thursday they had arrested a 30-year-old man for investigation of sexual assault on a child in connection with the Amber Alert that was issued Wednesday for an 11-year-old girl.

Michael Patrick Buckley, 30, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse, the police department said. The department said he was in custody at the Jefferson County jail but that it would not be releasing further information about the arrest.

“We know there is inherent interest in this case and what occurred over the last couple of days,” Investigator Cheri Spottke wrote in a news release. “This is an open and ongoing case and to protect the integrity of the investigation we will not be releasing any additional information after this press release.”

Spottke also said that the family of the 11-year-old girl is still asking for privacy.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for the girl after she had been missing since 3:30 p.m. the afternoon beforehand. She had left her home on Newcombe Street to go to Countryside Park but never checked back in with her parents.

Authorities fanned out across the area to search for the girl, but she was found Wednesday afternoon. Police said only at the time she was found in unincorporated Jefferson County and was safe.

The family of the girl, whom Denver7 is not naming because she is a minor and possible victim, released a statement through the police department on Wednesday after the girl was found:

“We are so grateful to have Lilly home and safe. We would request privacy. It is very comforting to know that families like ours are supported by a close-knit community and overwhelming response from the Westminster Police Department along with all the other first responder agencies who step up to help,” the family said. “We just want to offer the biggest thanks to all who helped us in a time of need.”