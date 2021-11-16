Man arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with deadly Aurora shooting

DENVER – Aurora police said Tuesday they had arrested an 18-year-old man for investigation on a manslaughter charge after a shooting Sunday which left another 18-year-old dead.

Abel Vargas, 18, is accused of manslaughter in the Sunday night shooting in the 13000 block of East 33rd Place.

According to Aurora police, Vargas and the victim, who has not been identified by the coroner’s office, were looking at an AR-15 that Vargas had brought. While he was holding the gun, he pulled the trigger and shot the victim, police said.

The shooting was one of 10 shootings and stabbings that occurred in Denver or Aurora between Saturday morning and Monday morning. No other information about the circumstances of the shooting were released.