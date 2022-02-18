Man arrested in Idaho for double murder outside of Paonia

The Delta County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made after a man and woman were found murdered inside their home near Paonia two weeks ago.

Around 11:41 a.m. on Feb. 4, the Delta County Emergency Communication Center received a call for a welfare check for a man who appeared to be dead at a home on Black Bridge Road east of Paonia.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the home. The Delta County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Michael Arnold and 65-year-old Donna Gallegos. The two lived at the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators determined both Arnold and Gallegos sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Salmon, Idaho, belonging to 65-year-old Mark Burns. He was then arrested and charged with the murders of Arnold and Gallegos.

Burns waived extradition from Idaho and was booked in to the Delta County Jail Thursday.