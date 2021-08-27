Man arrested in deadly shooting of 71-year-old Broomfield man

DENVER – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 71-year-old man in Broomfield Wednesday morning.

Broomfield police said investigators believe 22-year-old Joseph Maestas-Sanchez shot and killed 71-year-old Michael Lewis, an Army veteran, when Lewis tried to confront him as he was trying to get into unlocked vehicles in the area of the Sunridge neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and Maestas-Sanchez was arrested on Thursday. Police said they have further information about the shooting but were not prepared to release it Friday.

Maestas-Sanchez is being held at the Broomfield Detention Center pending formal filling of charges.

Police said detectives have identified more suspects believed to be responsible for trespassing crimes in the area but did not release more information.

“This crime has understandably left many residents shaken,” the department said in a news release. “Detectives have worked around the clock and will continue to do so to bring this case to conclusion.”

Police are asking anyone with information who hasn’t spoken to investigators to call 303-464-5749.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lewis’s children and family.

