Man arrested in connection to Park County crash that left 3-year-old dead, several others injured

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly November crash on Highway 9 in Park County, the Colorado State Patrol announced Wednesday.

Juan Huante Juarez of Colorado Springs was arrested for the Nov. 9 crash that left a 3-year-old dead and several other people injured.

CSP said the call came in at 5:41 p.m. Nov. 9 for a crash involving a 2014 Honda SUV and a 2000 Chevy pickup truck on Highway 9 near Alma.

According to CSP, Huante Juarez was passing several vehicles in a no passing zone when he crashed head-on into the Honda Pilot.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol said one driver, later identified as Huante Juarez, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His 42-year-old male passenger, also from Colorado Springs, had minor injuries.

The driver of the second car, a 42-year-old woman from Breckenridge, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Cutler said three juveniles were also in the Honda Pilot — a 5-year-old, 3-year-old, and 1-year-old, all from Breckenridge. The 5-year-old and 3-year-old were both flown to Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The 3-year-old had life-threatening injuries, Cutler said. The child later died from their injuries.

In a press release, CSP said Huante Juarez has been charged with the following:

