Man arrested in connection to Park County crash that left 3-year-old dead, several others injured

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly November crash on Highway 9 in Park County, the Colorado State Patrol announced Wednesday.
Juan Huante Juarez of Colorado Springs was arrested for the Nov. 9 crash that left a 3-year-old dead and several other people injured.
CSP said the call came in at 5:41 p.m. Nov. 9 for a crash involving a 2014 Honda SUV and a 2000 Chevy pickup truck on Highway 9 near Alma.
According to CSP, Huante Juarez was passing several vehicles in a no passing zone when he crashed head-on into the Honda Pilot.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol said one driver, later identified as Huante Juarez, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His 42-year-old male passenger, also from Colorado Springs, had minor injuries.
The driver of the second car, a 42-year-old woman from Breckenridge, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Cutler said three juveniles were also in the Honda Pilot — a 5-year-old, 3-year-old, and 1-year-old, all from Breckenridge. The 5-year-old and 3-year-old were both flown to Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The 3-year-old had life-threatening injuries, Cutler said. The child later died from their injuries.
In a press release, CSP said Huante Juarez has been charged with the following:
- Murder in the First Degree ‐Extreme Indifference
- Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly and Caused Death to a Child
- Assault in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference
- Assault in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference
- Vehicular Homicide – Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Reckless Manner and is the Proximate Cause of Death to Another
- Vehicular Assault – Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Reckless Manner and is the Proximate Cause of Serious Injuries to Another
- Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly Caused Injury to a Child
- Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly Caused Injury to a Child Results
- Assault in the Third Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Reckless Driving
- Passed on Left When Not Clear to Traffic
- Passed on Left When Prohibited by Signs/Markings
- Passed on Hill/Curve When View Obstructed
- Speeding (20‐24 MPH Over Prima Facie Limit)
- Violated Restrictions on Temporary Instruction Permit