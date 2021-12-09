Man arrested on multiple firearm charges following early morning shots fired call

BOULDER, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on multiple firearm charges following a shots fired call early Monday morning.

Around 6 a.m. on Dec. 6, officers with the Boulder Police Department were called out to the University Hill neighborhood at 12th Street and College Avenue for multiple calls of gunshots being fired.

Officers arrived within minutes and identified a man who lives in one of the apartments as a person of interest.

After further investigation, authorities charged 21-year-old Matthew D. Marton with multiple charges, including:



Felony unlawful purchase of firearms

Felony menacing with a deadly weapon

Misdemeanor defacing a firearm

Misdemeanor possession of a defaced firearm

Two counts of misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons—aim at another person

Two counts of misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons—discharge

Three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective K. Euler at 303-441-3393 and reference case 21-11636.