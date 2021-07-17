Man arrested for jumping fence at Centennial Airport, trying to steal jet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man is facing charges after investigators say he jumped the fence at Centennial Airport and tried to steal a jet.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a man breached the secure perimeter on the south side of the airport in Englewood Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. He was near runway 35 where a Gulfstream jet was taxiing, and the office says he attempted to get onto the jet, but the crew would not let him in. According to the sheriff's office, he wanted to steal a jet to fly to Hawaii.

A Denver Police Department helicopter happened to be at the airport at the time and watched him until deputies arrived.

The suspect, identified as Sterlin Love, 30, of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody. He faces charges of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and second-degree criminal trespass, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, in part, “We’ve all been at the point where we needed a vacation, but this took it a little far… note to self… video games are not real… stealing a jet will not go well.”

Love's bond is $10,000, and he remains in custody at this time. If he doesn't post bond, he will be in court Tuesday.