Man arrested for custody order violation after missing Boulder girl found safe

DENVER – Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff’s office arrested a 51-year-old man Thursday for investigation of violating a custody order and harboring a minor after a missing 14-year-old girl was found at his home in Boulder.

James Dean, 51, was arrested Thursday evening after the 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Thursday afternoon after she was marked absent from classes at Manhattan Middle School.

Court records show a court hearing was held on Wednesday regarding a permanent restraining order involving Dean and the victim. A temporary protection order had already been in place since mid-April.

The girl was found at a home in the 5100 block of Santa Clara Place in Boulder, where Dean is living, alive and unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

After serving a search warrant, detectives arrested Dean on charges of violation of a custody order, a class 4 felony, and harboring a minor, a class 2 misdemeanor.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted Boulder County detectives and other deputies in the investigation.