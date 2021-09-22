Watch
Man arrested for arson investigation after garage fire at Larimer County home

Poudre Fire Authority
Posted at 3:18 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:18:55-04

DENVER – Larimer County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 31-year-old man for investigation on an arson charge after a fire burned a detached garage on Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Anguiano was arrested for investigation on a count of fourth-degree arson – endanger life after the fire in the 700 block of Rene Drive in unincorporated Larimer County, which firefighters and deputies responded to just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Anguiano was “associated with the property” and that the fire burned a detached garage on the property. Poudre Fire Authority said a bystander was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Anguiano was not injured in the fire. The affidavit for his arrest was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon. Court records show a judge set a $9,000 bond in the case on Wednesday. Anguiano's first appearance is set for Sept. 28.

