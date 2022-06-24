Man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine, MDMA to teens, adults in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police arrested a 23-year-old accused of selling cocaine, MDMA and marijuana to teenagers and young adults.

After a nine-month investigation, the Longmont Police Department's Special Investigations Unit arrested Mario Moreno-Perez, 23, of Weld County.

From his gray camouflaged BMW, Moreno-Perez allegedly sold cocaine, MDMA and marijuana to Longmont residents, most of whom were 21 years old or younger. According to investigators, the youngest person he sold to was a 15-year-old, who purchased cocaine and MDMA.

In total, Moreno-Perez is suspected of selling more than 27.15 ounces of cocaine, 48 grams of MDMA, 612 grams of marijuana concentrates, and 49 ounces of marijuana buds, according to Longmont police.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office assisted Longmont police with the investigation.

The charges against him and his arrest date were not immediately available. No other details were available as of 4:15 p.m. Friday.