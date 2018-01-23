Man arrested after woman found dead in Denver home

DENVER - A man is in police custody after a woman was found dead inside a Denver home on Sunday.

Cain Wilkens, 43, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Denver police said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of South Albion Street at about 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 21 and found an adult woman dead inside.

Police have not identified the victim or released any further details about her death.

Wilkens is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.