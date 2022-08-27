Man arrested on murder and sexual assault charges after missing Greeley store employee found dead

DENVER — Police in Greeley arrested a 24-year-old man Friday after a missing store employee, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead in the back of a vehicle.

Marcos Vallejos was taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Responding to a report of suspicious activity, police arrived at NOCO Nutrition, 1990 59th Avenue #A, around 8 p.m. to find the 22-year-old closing store employee missing.

Arriving officers also discovered the fitness and juice store had been broken into and found a large amount of blood. Her car was also missing, according to police.

About two hours later, Greeley officers found the victim’s vehicle parked at or near a Kum & Go convenience store at 71st Avenue and 20th Street, about one mile west of NOCO Nutrition.

Police also discovered the woman’s body in the back of the vehicle. The victim's identity and cause and manner of death have yet to be released.

The 24-year-old suspect was booked into the Weld County Jail.

Police declined to release additional information as the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information on this case, to contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.

