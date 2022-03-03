Sheriff's office: Man faces multiple charges after fleeing from authorities across Denver metro area

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man faces multiple charges after fleeing from authorities across the Denver metro area on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, while deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were helping with an investigation, one of the suspects left the scene. Deputies were able to follow the suspect at a distance.

Around 7:10 p.m. near the 2500 block of Westchester Drive, a person in the suspect vehicle opened fire toward a deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The pursuit continued through the Denver metro area — from US 36 then onto I-25, I-270, I-70, through the Denver International Airport and up to Peña Boulevard — until deputies used a tactical vehicle intervention move to stop the suspect's car along the 11600 block of Highway 85, the sheriff's office said.

The deputies then took the man, who has been identified as Frankie Diaz, 30, of Thornton, into custody. He is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility.

Deputies also detained a female passenger — who was questioned by investigators — and found her 7-month-old in the car. The baby was not harmed and was reunited with his mother after he was medically evaluated, the sheriff's office said.

Diaz faces several charges, including:



Vehicular eluding

Felony menacing

Child abuse

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of narcotics

The sheriff's office Crime Scene and Laboratory Team responded to the scene and detectives started interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

This remains an active investigation.